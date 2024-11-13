Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 299.36 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,903.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $514,411.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,903.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,399,238 shares of company stock worth $1,041,851,557 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.