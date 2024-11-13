Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,289,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,971 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $14.62.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,373.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,659 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $91,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,284. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,373.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,982. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

