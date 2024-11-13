Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.78% from the company’s previous close.

PGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

PGY opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Yahav Yulzari purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $248,272.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,421.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,794 shares in the company, valued at $762,625.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari bought 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $248,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,421.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,045 shares of company stock worth $2,755,982. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

