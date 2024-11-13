Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

