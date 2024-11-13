Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Cut by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $239.81 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $245.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

