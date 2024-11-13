PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $2,862,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $87.58 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

