Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXLCO stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

