Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OXLCO stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $23.47.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
