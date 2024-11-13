OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 21,610 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,788.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

