OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SMH opened at $251.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average is $244.83.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

