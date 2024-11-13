OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $408.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.45 and a fifty-two week high of $409.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

