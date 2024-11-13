OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,104 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 16.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 15.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $647,725,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $647,725,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,397,134 shares of company stock worth $669,373,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -931.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

