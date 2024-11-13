OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.85 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 87.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

