OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $819.50 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.60 and a 12-month high of $820.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.63 and a 200-day moving average of $673.70. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

