OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OUT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 87,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,050. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.