OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE OUT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 87,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,050. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94.
OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.
About OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
