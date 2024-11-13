Oshkosh Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OSK opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Dividend History for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

