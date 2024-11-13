Organicell Regenerative Medicine Makes an Announcement on Product Launch at a Medical Aesthetics Professionals Meeting in Scottsdale

On November 13, 2024, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, also known as ZEO ScientifiX, Inc., revealed in a press release the impending introduction of their first product developed in collaboration with Exotropin, LLC. The product, named ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™, is set to be unveiled at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals meeting taking place from November 14-16, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Exotropin, a privately-held entity specializing in advanced cosmeceuticals employing exosomes and proprietary technology, has partnered with Organicell. Notably, Organicell holds a minority equity interest in Exotropin.

The partnership is aimed at addressing a notable market gap concerning hair loss treatment. Dr. Robin Smith, co-founder of Exotropin, mentioned the pressing need to cater to the increasing cases of hair loss among both men and women in the United States. The collaborative product, ZEO HAIR GROW™ powered by Exotropin™, is tailored to offer a comprehensive solution utilizing extracellular vesicles derived from amniotic fluid, adipose stromal cells, and the aloe vera plant to promote scalp health and foster robust hair growth.

To ensure the effectiveness of the system, a multi-faceted approach is adopted, with a focus on addressing various aspects of the hair growth cycle, skin health, and hair density. The system comprises in-office components, ZEO GROW X™, ZEO GROW BOOST™, and EXO FOLLICLE FUEL™ for at-home use, providing a holistic approach to support scalp and hair health.

Those attending the MAP Meeting will have an opportunity to learn more about ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™ by visiting ZEO at Booth 609 within the conference’s exhibition area. Moreover, Dr. Smith will be presenting detailed insights into the product’s science, development, and application to medical aesthetic professionals present at the event.

For further information regarding ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™ or to arrange interviews with Dr. Smith and the ZEO team present at the MAP Meeting, inquiries can be directed to Meieli Sawyer at [email protected] or 305-668-0070.

This collaboration between Organicell Regenerative Medicine and Exotropin signifies a significant stride towards addressing the challenges associated with hair loss and promoting scalp health for improved hair growth.

This press release provides insights into the strategic move by Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its affiliate, Exotropin, towards revolutionizing the approach to hair loss treatments and enhancing overall hair and scalp health.

The original content also encompasses detailed information about ZEO ScientifiX, Inc., its focus on innovative biological therapeutics, and the proprietary products derived from allogenic and autologous sources, underscoring the commitment to developing advanced solutions for chronic diseases and the medical aesthetics market.

