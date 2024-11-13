OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

OppFi Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of OppFi

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

