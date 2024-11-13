Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agilysys has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $47,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,700.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,979. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $21,039,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $16,546,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

