Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 526,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,266. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

