Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 38,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.27. 424,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.65 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

