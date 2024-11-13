Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $197.35. 230,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

