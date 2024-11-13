Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.68. 435,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,874. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.47.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

