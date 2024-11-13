Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,032 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 66.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 543,320 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3,355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BCE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in BCE by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 263,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 4,228.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

