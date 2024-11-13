Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. Onex has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.14% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

