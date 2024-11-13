ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $109.21.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

