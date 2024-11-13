Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP R Nichole Sumner Sells 10,500 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olin Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 357.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

