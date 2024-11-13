OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $180.78 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

