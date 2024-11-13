OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

