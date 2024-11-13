OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,513 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

