OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

