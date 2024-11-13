OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

