OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,273,000 after purchasing an additional 194,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

UL stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

