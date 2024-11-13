Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 12,440,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 5,003,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oklo stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

