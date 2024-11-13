Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 5,254,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,891,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oklo stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

