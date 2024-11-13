OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Sells $30,045.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 45,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,606. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

