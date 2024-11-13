Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Up 46.6 %
OCEAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Ocean Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Ocean Biomedical
