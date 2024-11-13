Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

