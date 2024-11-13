Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.27.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $0.69 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.54%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,978 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 429,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

