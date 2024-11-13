nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

