Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $2.62, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($63.29) earnings per share.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,539. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

