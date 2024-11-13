Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE:NXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
