Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 29,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,400 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,934,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,424,323.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,260.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

