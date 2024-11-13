Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

