Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 141,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,701. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
