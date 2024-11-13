Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

