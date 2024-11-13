Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
