Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.