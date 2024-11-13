Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

