Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

JFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 257,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

