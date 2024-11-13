Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NPCT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,120. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $289,407.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,398,187 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,132.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.