Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,417. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

