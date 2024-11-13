NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 8,060,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,781,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in NU by 97.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NU by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

